People are trying to kill me for saying the truth - Seun Kuti

The singer took to his Instagram account on Sunday February 4, 2024, reading excerpts from a book called, Blaming the Victim, saying that the highlights of the book still ring true today.

Kuti claimed that individuals are targeting his life due to his commitment to speaking his truth. He opened up about the challenges he faces for being outspoken and sharing his perspectives on critical issues, and highlighted the ongoing struggles he encounters for speaking out against perceived injustices.

“I will reveal it here today. They want to silence me in this country. I can’t tell you how many wars I am fighting alone. I can’t tell you how many cases in court for nothing, how many police invitations left, right and center for nothing. For just saying the truth, everybody is inviting the police on me," Kuti expressed in the video.

The musician further emphasised the intensity of the challenges he faces, alleging that there have been numerous attempts to tarnish his name and discredit his efforts. He lamented the hardships he endures simply for expressing his honest opinions, stating, "Because I am saying the truth, they are trying to destroy and kill me. They are trying to bring me down and tarnish my name. It’s not easy."