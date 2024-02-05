ADVERTISEMENT
People are trying to kill me for saying the truth - Seun Kuti

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stated that there have been attempts to tarnish his name.

Seun Kuti states that his life is always at stake[Areweonair.com]
Seun Kuti states that his life is always at stake[Areweonair.com]

The singer took to his Instagram account on Sunday February 4, 2024, reading excerpts from a book called, Blaming the Victim, saying that the highlights of the book still ring true today.

Kuti claimed that individuals are targeting his life due to his commitment to speaking his truth. He opened up about the challenges he faces for being outspoken and sharing his perspectives on critical issues, and highlighted the ongoing struggles he encounters for speaking out against perceived injustices.

“I will reveal it here today. They want to silence me in this country. I can’t tell you how many wars I am fighting alone. I can’t tell you how many cases in court for nothing, how many police invitations left, right and center for nothing. For just saying the truth, everybody is inviting the police on me," Kuti expressed in the video.

The musician further emphasised the intensity of the challenges he faces, alleging that there have been numerous attempts to tarnish his name and discredit his efforts. He lamented the hardships he endures simply for expressing his honest opinions, stating, "Because I am saying the truth, they are trying to destroy and kill me. They are trying to bring me down and tarnish my name. It’s not easy."

Seun Kuti went on to draw historical parallels with historical figures, noting that individuals who speak truth to power have faced adversity throughout history. He highlighted the longstanding pattern of suppressing those who challenge the status quo, emphasising, "They have been silencing speakers of the truth since 705 BC."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

