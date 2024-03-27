ADVERTISEMENT
Osita Iheme reveals how he feels about all the Pawpaw memes on social media

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The actor feels the use of memes shows that his old movies are valued.

Osita Iheme likes the memes!
The veteran was recently interviewed by NXT KLTR and expressed pleasure with the use of the clips from his films, stating that it shows his old films still have value.

"It's good to see that your works are doing well out there and people are appreciating what you are doing," he said.

He continued, "Even though it has been so many years people are still valuing it years later. It's good and it shows that you have an asset that you can always back up and bank with. Because when you look at 20 years ago, the works you've done and you see that people are using it to express themselves, you'd feel happy. I feel happy. "

Sticker Osita Iheme
Over the past few years, hilarious stickers and memes of the star from his old films have been used widely across social media platforms to add a comic flair to conversations. His funny memes weren't only used by Nigerians, but also in foreign media, especially during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown era.

Another viral Osita Iheme meme
It is worthy of note that Iheme is one half of the dynamic Aki and Paw Paw duo, the other half being his partner-in-crime, Chinedu Ikedieze.

The pair starred in numerous movies in their prime like Aki Na Ukwa, Village Rats, and Double Wahala, amongst many other iconic films.

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme in 'Aki na Ukwa' [YouTube]
More than 20 years later, they have remained Nollywood household names, hilarious memes, and pop culture icons.

Osita Iheme reveals how he feels about all the Pawpaw memes on social media

