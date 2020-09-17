Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde's eldest daughter, Princess, has returned home after completing her masters degree.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 17, 2020, where shared photos of her family as they celebrated her eldest child's return after the completion of her masters degree.

"Reunited !!! And Our First Masters Degree Holder in the Fam is Back !" she captioned the photos.

Ekeinde's daughter completed her masters degree in International Tourism Management.

Princess is the first daughter of the movie and her pilot husband, Mathew.

Omotola and Mathew have four children together.