RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband

Babatunde Lawal

The couple had their traditional wedding in January 2018.

Omawunmi and Tosin Yusuf [Instagram]
Omawunmi and Tosin Yusuf [Instagram]

Popular singer Omawumi has celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary today, January 13th, with her husband, Tosin Yusuf.

She shared a beautiful picture of herself kissing her husband and thanked him for eight years of friendship, support, and happiness.

"Happy Anniversary, @tosinyussuf, my distinguished, handsome, gentlemanly husband! 8 years of love, friendship, support, and happiness... I will always run to you in slow motion through a field of flowers! Indian film has got nothing on us!" she wrote.

In similar news...

Last week, Legendary Super Eagles player and former captain, Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha, celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Nkechi in romantic style.

The 49-year-old former attacking midfielder shared a photo of himself and his wife to mark the silver anniversary of their marriage.

He captioned the post: "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to the wife of my youth."

Their daughter Daniella also wished them well on her Instagram story. "Happy 25th anniversary to my favourites," she wrote.

The couple got married in 1997 and are blessed with two children, Ajay and Daniella.

Babatunde Lawal
