Jay Jay Okocha celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with his wife

Babatunde Lawal

The couple got married in 1997 and are blessed with two children, Ajay and Daniella.

Jay Jay Okocha celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with wife of his youth
Jay Jay Okocha celebrates 25th wedding anniversary with wife of his youth

Legendary Super Eagles player and former captain, Austin "Jay Jay" Okocha, has celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Nkechi in romantic style.

The 49-year-old former attacking midfielder shared a photo of himself and his wife to mark the silver anniversary of their marriage.

He captioned the post: "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to the wife of my youth."

Their daughter Daniella also wished them well on her Instagram story. "Happy 25th anniversary to my favourites," she wrote.

The couple got married in 1997 and are blessed with two children, Ajay and Daniella.

Per his Wikipedia account, the former Nigerian professional football player specialised as an attacking midfielder. Between 1993 and 2006, he participated in 73 games for the Nigerian national team, scoring 14 goals in the process.

He was also a part of three FIFA World Cup teams. He is regarded as one of Africa's finest football players.

He began his playing career with Enugu Rangers in the Nigerian Professional Football League before transferring to Borussia Neunkirchen in the Oberliga Südwest, Germany's third division, in July 1990.

Before retiring in 2008, he participated in the Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, French Ligue 1, English Premier League, EFL Championship, and Qatar Stars League.

