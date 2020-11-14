American actress Olivia Wilde and her partner, Jason Sudeikis have ended their engagement after dating for almost a decade.

According to PageSix, the couple split at the beginning of the year.

"It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine,” they added. “The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship."

Wilde and Sudeikis are parents to two children, a son, Otis Alexander, 6, and a daughter, Daisy Josephine, 4.

The couple first linked in November 2011 and got engaged in January 2013.