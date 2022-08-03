'Fixing Nigeria is more important than the money politicians plan to offer me' - Okey Bakassi

"Fixing Nigeria is more important to me now than any money any politician has to offer. If Nigeria becomes safe and economically stable, people like me will make money from safely using our talent across the country...like we used to. #letsfixNigeria," he tweeted.

Bakassi also revealed that he won't be paying attention to trolls on social media who have been dragging him over his political stance.

"Sorry if I don't notice when you drag or troll me on social media, due to my political views. I'm currently focusing my attention on who becomes the next president. I'll get back to you after the election. Pls bear with me #ndiara #letsfixNigeria," he added.

"Because I'm an Actor, some people want me to act like all is well with Nigeria. I'm a Comedian but there's nothing funny about the situation in the country."

The comedian has never hidden his dissatisfaction with the style and manner the current administration has managed the affairs of the nation.

In July, Bakassi said his love for the country was pure until Buhari happened.

"I lost my "virginity" under Buhari's administration...yes!...my love for Nigerian was pure and unbroken until Buhari happened to us in 2015. I can't recognise my beloved country anymore," he tweeted.