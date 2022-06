"I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing there PVC!" he tweeted.

"This also include my management team and entourage! No PVC! No Visits and Travels!…We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders."

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been on the forefront for voters registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.

Pulse Nigeria

"Thunder will fire any celebrity that collects money to campaign for useless candidates in the forthcoming elections. We must all put greed aside and do what is right for once," BBNaija's Ifuennada said in a recent post on IG.