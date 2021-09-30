On-Air personality Nedu has returned to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba, Lagos, with his two daughters, a day after claiming to have gotten them unanimously from his wife.
OAP Nedu returns to the police with kids after reports he forcefully took them from his ex-wife
The OAP was accused of forcefully taking his kids from his ex-wife.
The OAP made this known during a chat with Punch on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.
"Since she said she did not willingly give me the kids and that we seized the kids from her, I am at Panti now to return the kids; but she is nowhere," he said.
“She has turned off her phone and she has done everything for us not to reach her. I hope you can write that.”
One of Uzomaka’s relatives, however, told The PUNCH that she had been hospitalised and had also been invited by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.
