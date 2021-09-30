RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

OAP Nedu returns to the police with kids after reports he forcefully took them from his ex-wife

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The OAP was accused of forcefully taking his kids from his ex-wife.

OAP Nedu and his estranged wife Uzor Ohiri [NairaLand]

On-Air personality Nedu has returned to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti, Yaba, Lagos, with his two daughters, a day after claiming to have gotten them unanimously from his wife.

Recommended articles

The OAP made this known during a chat with Punch on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

"Since she said she did not willingly give me the kids and that we seized the kids from her, I am at Panti now to return the kids; but she is nowhere," he said.

On Air personality Nedu [Instagram/NeduWazobia]
On Air personality Nedu [Instagram/NeduWazobia] Pulse Nigeria

“She has turned off her phone and she has done everything for us not to reach her. I hope you can write that.”

One of Uzomaka’s relatives, however, told The PUNCH that she had been hospitalised and had also been invited by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

OAP Nedu returns to the police with kids after reports he forcefully took them from his ex-wife

Mercy Eke spoils herself with 2nd house as fans gift her a $10k scholarship to Harvard Business School for her 28th birthday

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee welcome baby boy

BBNaija 2021: Pere reveals how he intends to spend N90 million prize

Netflix renews steamy series 'Sex/Life' for 2nd season

Check out the official trailer for Netflix's 'The Harder They Fall'

BBNaija 2021: Angel reveals how her grandmother kept her a virgin

Nollywood veteran Joke Silva celebrates 40 years in the film industry

Goldberg’s Omoluabi TVC is the owambe affair you love to see

Trending

R. Kelly found guilty, to spend the rest of his life in prison

R Kelly

‘It’s not cheating if someone chops your girlfriend because of money' - Shatta Bandle

Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Nigerian music star Burna Boy [Instagram/AmericaDigest]

Tonto Dikeh says ex Kpokpogri has sex tapes of many celebrities including popular IG influencer Janemena

Tonto Dikeh, Prince Kpokpogri and Instagram Influencer Janemena [Instagram/TontoDikeh] [Instagram/Janemena]