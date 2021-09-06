The OAP made this known while reacting to the reality TV star's apology post after his exit from the show.

"What I can't get over is the gossiping, snitching and the kissing and telling. Work on yourself bro," he wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

Freeze's post came hours after Boma took to Twitter to apologize to Nigerians for his actions in the house.

It would be recalled that Boma and Angel got into an almost free for all fight in the house before his eviction.

Things heated up quickly with the housemates over an argument of who spilled details of their executive lounge session from some weeks back.