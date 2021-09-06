RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Work on yourself bro' - OAP Daddy Freeze advises BBNaija's Boma

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The reality TV star has come under fire since his eviction from the reality TV show.

BBNaija's Boma and On Air Personality Daddy Freeze [Instagram/BomaAkpore] [Instagram/DaddyFreeze]

Nigerian On-Air personality, Daddy Freeze has advised Big Brother Naija's Boma to work on himself after his exit from the reality TV show.

Recommended articles

The OAP made this known while reacting to the reality TV star's apology post after his exit from the show.

"What I can't get over is the gossiping, snitching and the kissing and telling. Work on yourself bro," he wrote.

Daddy Freeze has advised Big Brother Naija's Boma to work on himself after his exit from the reality TV show.
Daddy Freeze has advised Big Brother Naija's Boma to work on himself after his exit from the reality TV show. Pulse Nigeria

Freeze's post came hours after Boma took to Twitter to apologize to Nigerians for his actions in the house.

It would be recalled that Boma and Angel got into an almost free for all fight in the house before his eviction.

Things heated up quickly with the housemates over an argument of who spilled details of their executive lounge session from some weeks back.

Angel had hinted at Boma being a kiss and tell.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Work on yourself bro' - OAP Daddy Freeze advises BBNaija's Boma

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Suleiman recounts how a close friend cost him a movie role

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga declare Boma an 'Idiot' for getting evicted

AGN president Emeka Rollas declares BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood

Actress Georgina Onuoha calls for prayers for troubled marriages

Toke Makinwa says ex-husband asked for his dinner immediately after confessing to cheating on her

Wizkid joins Justin Bieber on stage at Made in America to perform 'Essence'

BBNaija: Tega, Michael, Peace, Boma evicted in first-ever kingsize eviction

Ayanfe’s ‘All That Matters’ is the project of the week, you should listen [Pulse EP Review]