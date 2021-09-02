The 'Shine Ya Eye' season recorded its first gbas gbos session after a few weeks on Thursday after Boma and Angel got to near blows and had to be separated by housemates.
BBNaija 2021: Angel and Boma in nasty fight over kiss & tell allegations
The housemates nearly came to blows in a heated argument.
Things heated up quickly with the housemates over an argument of who spilled details of their executive lounge session from some weeks back. Angel had hinted on Boma being a kiss and tell.
Recall Boma and Angel enjoyed an exclusive time in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference. They also agreed to not share details of their moment with other housemates.
It appears one of the pair did the talking and that sparked some tension between them that rapidly escalated to name-calling and wigs flying. In the exchange, Boma fired some below the belt shots targeting Angel's mental health and her family which enraged the 21-year-old.
The Boma versus Angel clash comes amid Boma trending for getting intimate with married housemate, Tega. Prior to his involvement with Tega, the 34-year-old had slept in Angel's bed for a few days right after their time in the executive lounge.
