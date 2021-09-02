BBNaija 2021: Angel and Boma in nasty fight over kiss & tell allegations

Things heated up quickly with the housemates over an argument of who spilled details of their executive lounge session from some weeks back. Angel had hinted on Boma being a kiss and tell.

Recall Boma and Angel enjoyed an exclusive time in the executive lounge where they shared a kiss and talked about their sexual preference. They also agreed to not share details of their moment with other housemates.

It appears one of the pair did the talking and that sparked some tension between them that rapidly escalated to name-calling and wigs flying. In the exchange, Boma fired some below the belt shots targeting Angel's mental health and her family which enraged the 21-year-old.