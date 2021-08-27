Nollywood veteran Victor Olaotan is dead

The movie star passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, after a prolonged illness.

His widow, Julia Olaotan, broke the news of his death to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday morning.

Mrs Olaotan said she is grateful that the 69-year-old actor can finally go to rest after suffering for years.

“He has tried. It is not easy to be trapped in your own body for five years. He can finally rest now,” she said.

Olaotan was bedridden for five years after he was involved in a ghastly accident in 2016.

At some point, several of his colleagues solicited funds to help get the movie veteran back to his feet.

Olaotan became a household name in the country after he starred in the award-winning TV drama series 'Tinsel' where he played the role of Fred Ade Williams.