RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood veteran Victor Olaotan is dead

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Olaotan was involved in a car accident in 2016 that left him bedridden for years.

Nollywood veteran Victor Olaotan. [StartimesNG]

Nollywood veteran Victor Olaotan has died.

Recommended articles

The movie star passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, after a prolonged illness.

His widow, Julia Olaotan, broke the news of his death to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday morning.

The movie star was bedridden for years
The movie star was bedridden for years Pulse Nigeria

Mrs Olaotan said she is grateful that the 69-year-old actor can finally go to rest after suffering for years.

“He has tried. It is not easy to be trapped in your own body for five years. He can finally rest now,” she said.

Olaotan was bedridden for five years after he was involved in a ghastly accident in 2016.

At some point, several of his colleagues solicited funds to help get the movie veteran back to his feet.

www.instagram.com

Olaotan became a household name in the country after he starred in the award-winning TV drama series 'Tinsel' where he played the role of Fred Ade Williams.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mercy Johnson Okojie and hubby Odi celebrate 10th wedding anniversary with stunning family photos

Here are 3 reasons why Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos (Deluxe)’ makes sense as a strategy [Pulse Album Review]

Burna Boy, Justin Bieber Tems, Terri, Skepta, Ella Mai and more feature on Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos Deluxe'

Nollywood veteran Victor Olaotan is dead

'Make use of condom, using your kids to beg is a sin' - Halima Abubakar

YouTube Shorts Fund offers creators a chance to earn and build their growing content businesses

Celebrity stylist Toyin Lawani welcomes baby girl with her photographer husband

Why did Bella Shmurda not feature on 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)'? [Pulse Report]

'KOB: The Return of the King' makes good its promise of nostalgia [Pulse Review]