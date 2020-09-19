Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has undergone a major nasal surgery days after being called to bar.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Friday, September 18, 2020, where he shared a video after the successful surgery.

"Thank God for a successful Nasal Surgery Today! Join me in thanking God!" he captioned the video.

Kanayo's surgery is coming days after he got called to the bar.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 15, where he shared a photo of himself wearing the traditional robe and wig.

Kanayo studied law at the University of Abuja, Abuja.

Kanayo O. Kanayo was awarded the MFR title by the Nigerian government back in 2014 [Instagram/KanayoOKanayo]

The movie veteran joins the growing list of celebrities who are lawyers.

Born Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, the movie star, made his debut movie appearance in the Nollywood classic, Living in Bondage.

He has gone on to feature in over a hundred movies in his career which has spanned in nearly 3 decades.

He is currently a United Nations ambassador and bears the title of MFR which was awarded to him by the Nigerian government in 2013