Nigerian actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has been called to bar.

The movie star made this known via his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, where he shared a photo of himself wearing the traditional robe and wig.

"To God be all the Glory. You can now address me as Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, Esq, MFR ( Barrister And Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria)," he captioned the photo.

Kanayo studied law at the University of Abuja, Abuja.

The movie veteran joins the growing list of celebrities who are lawyers.

Congratulations to Kanayo O. Kanayo from all of us at pulse.

Born Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, the movie star, made his debut movie appearance in the Nollywood classic, Living in Bondage.

Kanayo O. Kanayo has starred in over a hundred movies [Instagram/KanayoOKanayo]

He has gone on to feature in over a hundred movies in his career which has spanned in nearly 3 decades.

He is currently a United Nations ambassador and bears the title of MFR which was awarded to him by the Nigerian government in 2013