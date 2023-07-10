Nollywood legend Aki pleads with followers to stop begging him for money

The meme lord posted a video to his official Instagram page urging his followers and the public at large to stop begging in the direct messages section of his Instagram (DMs).

The filmmaker started the video by expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation saying, “Guys, I dey vex o. I am not happy. This thing is getting out of hand. How can you people turn my DM to Bank of Industry? If I open my DM every time all I see is ‘oga, bros please…please… please…’ Jesus! It is too much. The way you guys dey beg this thing na like say we no get responsibility."

The 45-year-old empathised with Nigerians, expressing his understanding of the current economic crunch in the country, and pleading that they refrain from their outrageous financial demands. According to the actor, someone once asked for ₦29 million.

“The problem is that it is not just Nigerians. You guys have made it look like we have this money packed somewhere. Like it is a must that we cater for your needs; No! It is not a must. This economic crunch is biting everybody,” the actor continued.

While explaining the large number of people soliciting money, he revealed that some people have made their way into his emails for the same purpose. "My DM is crazy", he added.