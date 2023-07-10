ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood legend Aki pleads with followers to stop begging him for money

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

In a new video, he begs his followers to please refrain from begging in his DM's.

Chinedu Ikedieze appeals to his fans to stop begging for money in his DM[Instagram/chineduikedieze]
Chinedu Ikedieze appeals to his fans to stop begging for money in his DM[Instagram/chineduikedieze]

Recommended articles

The meme lord posted a video to his official Instagram page urging his followers and the public at large to stop begging in the direct messages section of his Instagram (DMs).

The filmmaker started the video by expressing his dissatisfaction with the situation saying, “Guys, I dey vex o. I am not happy. This thing is getting out of hand. How can you people turn my DM to Bank of Industry? If I open my DM every time all I see is ‘oga, bros please…please… please…’ Jesus! It is too much. The way you guys dey beg this thing na like say we no get responsibility."

The 45-year-old empathised with Nigerians, expressing his understanding of the current economic crunch in the country, and pleading that they refrain from their outrageous financial demands. According to the actor, someone once asked for ₦29 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The problem is that it is not just Nigerians. You guys have made it look like we have this money packed somewhere. Like it is a must that we cater for your needs; No! It is not a must. This economic crunch is biting everybody,” the actor continued.

While explaining the large number of people soliciting money, he revealed that some people have made their way into his emails for the same purpose. "My DM is crazy", he added.

Lastly, the veteran urged his followers to leave the begging antics on Instagram and not carry them over to the new microblogging app 'Threads'.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey said yes to 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Exclusive]

Why Oscar-winning Peter Ramsey said yes to 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' [Exclusive]

Nollywood legend Aki pleads with followers to stop begging him for money

Nollywood legend Aki pleads with followers to stop begging him for money

Money problems made Otedola think about suicide in 2008

Money problems made Otedola think about suicide in 2008

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Drake gets bombarded with bras thrown by female fans during performance

Harrysong recalls writing songs for ₦10,000 [Pulse Interview]

Harrysong recalls writing songs for ₦10,000 [Pulse Interview]

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Veteran actor Jim Iyke opens up about his failed marriage

Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Since you are so perfect, cancel us as couple goals - 2face tells critics

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Davido takes 'Timeless Tour' to Credit Union 1 Arena Chicago

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It turns out Jonny Drille found his lover a while ago [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Johnny Drille takes internet by storm after unveiling wife, secret wedding

Nigerian football legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amarachi are privately celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Nigerian footballer Kanu Nwankwo and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Davido thanks his fans and supporters for the love shown to him [Instagram/Davido]

Davido speaks amid pregnancy allegations, thanks his fans

Teebillz declares his estranged wife Tiwa Savage as the female Greatest of all Time on Instagram.

Tiwa Savage is the GOAT, Teebillz shows support for ex-wife