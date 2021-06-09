Chinedu Ikedieze is getting his Aki memes minted as NFTs

The actor recently confirmed that memes of his film character, Aki will be minted into non-fungible tokens, a digital asset which could be videos, pictures and in this case, memes.

While thanking fans for their patronage, Ikedieze shared, "Now you have a chance to own some of the widely popular Aki memes minted as NFTs. Buyers will get a personalized video message from me. Part of the proceeds will go towards various charitable causes across Africa."