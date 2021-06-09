RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Chinedu Ikedieze is getting his Aki memes minted as NFTs

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actor's memes will be minted as one-of-one authenticated non-fungible tokens.

Chinedu Ikedieze [Instagram/chineduikedieze]

Nollywood actor, Chinedu Ikedieze may be on his way to becoming the first Nigerian actor to get his own NFTs.

The actor recently confirmed that memes of his film character, Aki will be minted into non-fungible tokens, a digital asset which could be videos, pictures and in this case, memes.

While thanking fans for their patronage, Ikedieze shared, "Now you have a chance to own some of the widely popular Aki memes minted as NFTs. Buyers will get a personalized video message from me. Part of the proceeds will go towards various charitable causes across Africa."

News of the actor's latest move comes amid news that he and co-actor Osita Iheme will be returning to the screens for a Play Network studios production.

