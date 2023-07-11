Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter's 22nd birthday

The star began in her lengthy caption saying, "It’s chapter 22 for my first fruit! The absolute best daughter any parent could ever have!!"

In her carousel post, the celebrant, Michelle is seen wearing a dazzling red dress that matched her birthday cake; striking numerous poses.

The actress showered her child with love and affection, her caption went further, saying, "Happy birthday to my grown baby, Nothing lights up my world more than you! You have grown into an intelligent, God-fearing, calm, hardworking, smart, respectful, witty, goal-getter, ambitious, kind, very caring, young woman and I couldn’t be prouder!"

She went on, calling her child the best thing to ever happen to her, and showered her with birthday wishes.

Aigbe proceeded to pray for the celebrant saying, "I pray to God on this your special day to continue to guide your steps along the path of life, help you grow in faith and wisdom, and may you continue to find joy and fulfilment in all that you do."

Staying in the mood of celebration, the next post by the actress contained throwback photographs of her daughter and son, Juwon.

Mercy Aigbe is a renowned Yoruba film actress who started her career starring in soap operas, including the popular TV drama series 'Papa Ajasco'.