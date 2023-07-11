ADVERTISEMENT
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe celebrates daughter's 22nd birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

There's no love purer than the love a mother has for her child.

Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughters birthday in an Instagram post [Instagram/MercyAigbe]
Nollywood movie star Mercy Aigbe celebrates her daughters birthday in an Instagram post [Instagram/MercyAigbe]

The star began in her lengthy caption saying, "It’s chapter 22 for my first fruit! The absolute best daughter any parent could ever have!!"

In her carousel post, the celebrant, Michelle is seen wearing a dazzling red dress that matched her birthday cake; striking numerous poses.

The actress showered her child with love and affection, her caption went further, saying, "Happy birthday to my grown baby, Nothing lights up my world more than you! You have grown into an intelligent, God-fearing, calm, hardworking, smart, respectful, witty, goal-getter, ambitious, kind, very caring, young woman and I couldn’t be prouder!"

She went on, calling her child the best thing to ever happen to her, and showered her with birthday wishes.

Aigbe proceeded to pray for the celebrant saying, "I pray to God on this your special day to continue to guide your steps along the path of life, help you grow in faith and wisdom, and may you continue to find joy and fulfilment in all that you do."

Staying in the mood of celebration, the next post by the actress contained throwback photographs of her daughter and son, Juwon.

Mercy Aigbe is a renowned Yoruba film actress who started her career starring in soap operas, including the popular TV drama series 'Papa Ajasco'.

She is currently married to Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz; she converted to Islam shortly after tying the knot with him. However, her two children, Michelle and Olajuwon, came from her previous marriage to her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

