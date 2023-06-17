ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Aigbe joins husband Kazim Adeoti on pilgrimage to Mecca

Anna Ajayi

The actress shared pictured with her followers on Instagram.

Mercy Aige and husband on a pilgrimage to Mecca [Instagram]

The actress, who recently announced her conversion to Islam, took to Instagram to share the news of their departure.

Capturing the moment with photos taken at the airport, Mercy expressed her gratitude, captioning the post, "Hajj 2023...... Alhamdulilah."

In the pictures, the actress looked stunning in a beautiful black dress, while her husband, Kazim Adeoti, donned a white Jalabiya and a traditional cap.

The actress subsequently shared more pictures with her husband in Meccah captioning them “Jummah Muburak from Medinah

The actress's decision to convert to Islam was revealed back in April during a Ramadan lecture and special prayer event hosted by Mercy and her husband.

Having previously observed the Ramadan fast with Adeoti, Aigbe embraced her new religious identity during an interview at the event, where she disclosed her conversion and introduced her new name.

"Insha Allah, my new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H," Mercy proudly declared.

Known as an accomplished Nigerian actress, director, fashionista, and businesswoman, Mercy Aigbe Hajiya Meena has made a tremendous impact in the entertainment industry, particularly in Yoruba indigenous movies.

Her notable performances include movies such as, Lagos Real Fake Life," "Palava," "City Hustlers" among others.

