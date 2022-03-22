RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mercy Aigbe, Gideon Okeke, Kunle Remi & other Nollywood stars storm the premiere of 'Obsession'

The thriller is billed to open in cinemas from March 25 2022.

Obsession movie premiere
Obsession movie premiere

Nollywood's Creme de la crème joined the cast and crew of new film 'Obsession' for an exclusive premiere on Sunday, March 2022.

Obsession movie premiere
Obsession movie premiere Pulse Nigeria

The event which held at the Bluepictures cinemas, Lagos, saw guests getting treated to a night of glitz and glamour alongside the screening of the Director Mo directed film.

Benedicta Gaffah and Munachi Abii
Benedicta Gaffah and Munachi Abii Pulse Nigeria

Starring ex-beauty queen Munachi Abii, Gideon Okeke, Benedicta Gaffah, Shaffy Bello and Mercy Aigbe, the thriller synopsis reads:

"The crack in John and Ashley's marriage is widened by the arrival of their strange neighbor Chloe. Ashley tries to befriend her, unbeknownst to Ashley, Chloe has been seeing a psychologist for body dysmorphia."

'Obsession' was written by Adelarin Awotedu from a story by Sammie Jennie Oma and directed by Emmanuel Chidiebere Nwosu aka Director Mo.

