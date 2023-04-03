The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mercy Aigbe embraces Islam, shares new name

Babatunde Lawal

The actress has recently lamented the ordeals of having to wake up for Sahur during the Ramadan period.

Mercy Aigbe [Dailytrust]
Mercy Aigbe [Dailytrust]

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has rechristened herself and converted to Islam.

Over the weekend, the actress and her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, gathered friends, relatives, and colleagues for a lecture on Ramadan.

Following the success of the event, the actress was interviewed, during which she confirmed her conversion to Islam.

In the video, the actress urged Nigerians to address her as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

“Insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H. I’m so so so excited. I feel fulfilled actually. This is actually my first Ramadan lecture and then Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam. It’s like gathering people and letting them be aware of what Allah says, so that we can follow the rules that Allah has set. So I’m so happy that people that we called came here,” she said in parts of the video.

The actress has recently lamented the ordeals of having to wake up for Sahur during the Ramadan period.

Sharing a photo of her asleep, the actress commented that it has been hard to wake up for prayer. Aigbe further clarified that she is coping better with fasting; however, she is still struggling to wake up to eat early in the morning as she is always sleepy.

She shared on Instagram that it has become difficult for her to stay awake during the day after waking up at midnight.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

