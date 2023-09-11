Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife are expecting their first baby

The actor and YouTuber announced via his Instagram page in the early hoursof Monday, September 11, 2023. He let the public in on the double-decker good news because not only are they expecting a baby, they have also hit their second wedding anniversary milestone.

He posted a swoon-worthy video of himself and a heavily pregnant Jessica walking and dancing in a garden, showing off the growing baby bump. They were dressed in matching red attire and traditional beads, basking in the euphoria of their growing family.

In Stan's caption, he highlighted that getting married was the best decision they ever made. He also noted that their third year as a couple would be their year of nurturing.

It read, "2 years today; Still the best decision of our lives. I don’t know what we did right to deserve this kind of love. We are grateful Jesus. Our 3rd year is definitely a unique phase - Our year of nurturing. Please say a prayer for us. Happy 2nd Anniversary to Us."

The couple's love story goes back to 2017 when they met at the Eko Film Festival, however, Stan didn't notice her then. It was during his birthday that year that he took note of her after they were acquainted by a mutual friend, and that same year they started dating. They got married in 2020 in a glamorous event attended by influential celebrities. The award-winning actor even surprised his wife with a performance by Timi Dakolo at the reception.

Pulse Nigeria