Nollywood actor Sean Jimoh acquires new house

Jimoh thanks God for giving him the resources to acquire the new house.

Nollywood actor Sean Jimoh [Instagram/SeanJimoh]

Nigerian actor Sean Jimoh has acquired a house in Lagos.

The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, October 31, 2021, where he shared photos of the newly acquired property.

"Dear God, Thank you! I and my family are grateful for your kindness and blessings," he captioned the photos.

Jimoh's new house is a semi-detached terrace duplex, located in one of the choice real estate location areas in Lagos.

Congratulations to the actor from all of us at Pulse.

