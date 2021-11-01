Nigerian actor Sean Jimoh has acquired a house in Lagos.
Nollywood actor Sean Jimoh acquires new house
Jimoh thanks God for giving him the resources to acquire the new house.
Recommended articles
The movie star took to his Instagram page on Sunday, October 31, 2021, where he shared photos of the newly acquired property.
"Dear God, Thank you! I and my family are grateful for your kindness and blessings," he captioned the photos.
Jimoh's new house is a semi-detached terrace duplex, located in one of the choice real estate location areas in Lagos.
Congratulations to the actor from all of us at Pulse.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng