Nkechi Blessing says she isn't ashamed to find love again

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday
Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday]

The movie star made this known via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

"Regardless of what I have been through in relationships, I will never advice anyone against finding and falling in love. Love is a beautiful thing and I am never ashamed of falling in love again. Don't worry about me. I am good," she wrote.

Blessing's post is coming on the heels of her last relationship which ended messily.

It would be recalled that in April 2022, Blessing and her former partner Opeyemi Falegan took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.

On Falegan's part, the only reason Blessing decided to be with him was for sex and money.

Nkechi Blessing and her former partner Opeyemi Falegan.
Nkechi Blessing and her former partner Opeyemi Falegan. [Instagram/NkechiBlessingSunday] Pulse Nigeria

It didn't end there as the politician accused the actress of practicing bad hygiene.

"I apologised to her because I just want bygone to be bygone. Not because I want her back. Are you serious? Do you know why I left? I left for a different reason. Personal hygiene," he said.

"You have to tell a woman to change her pants in three days. You have to tell a woman to brush her teeth in the morning. After the whole thing, everywhere is messed up. You want me to manage that? No, I wouldn't."

He made the allegations hours after he publicly apologised to the actress over the manner their relationship ended.

