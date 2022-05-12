'She didn't wash her undies for 3 days' - Nkechi Blessing's ex reveals why he broke up with her

"I apologised to her because I just want bygone to be bygone. Not because I want her back. Are you serious? Do you know why I left? I left for a different reason. Personal hygiene," he said.

"You have to tell a woman to change her pants in three days. You have to tell a woman to brush her teeth in the morning. After the whole thing, everywhere is messed up. You want me to manage that? No, I wouldn't."

"So if my online in-laws una dey vex, make una go marry am. And you think I should just manage it. Cleanliness is next to Godliness and that's the fact. And if the online in-laws are saying you guys are perfect together, go marry am, una go understand."

Falegan's video came barely 48 hours after he apologised to the actress.

The politician admitted that he “messed up” during his relationship with the actress.

"To my ex, Nkechi, don’t be angry. Let me tell you now, don’t be angry. I know how it feels having a guy you show to the world, saying ‘You are the love of my life, ‘my husband’, and all of a sudden the guy messed up. If I can kneel down now, I will but still, I say you should not be angry," he said.

In April 2022, the former couple took to their Instagram accounts where they revealed that their union was over.

The actress gave reasons why they decided to call it quits.

According to Nkechi, her estranged hubby wanted to use her popularity for selfish reasons.

She explained that he became notorious for always begging for financial assistance to fund his foundation, a move that didn't sit well with the actress.

She also revealed that Falegan was a jobless man who would stay at home for months without doing anything.