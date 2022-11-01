RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nigerian international disc jockey, DJ Blackk Beat is contributing to the exportation of Afrobeats

Born Onyeachom Stephen Okechukwu, DJ Blackk Beat is a Nigerian Turkey-based Music Producer, Dj, recording artist, promoter, and music business executive.

DJ Blackk
DJ Blackk

He's a veteran who has been in the business of thrilling listeners and promoting music for over two decades.

Full name: Onyeachom Stephen Okechukwu

Stage name: DJ Blackk Beat

Date of birth: May 24

Place of birth: Kano State, Nigeria.

State of origin: IMO State

Nationality: Nigerian

Marital status: married

Label: Blackk beat music

Profession: Singer, Producer, songwriter, Performing Artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

A music executive, DJ Blackk founded the company Blackk Beat Music in 2019 and he also served as the CEO. After leaving Nigeria for Turkey in 2010, Blackk continued to perform at numerous events, especially for the African community.

For over a decade, Blackk has played a part in the exportation of Afrobeats, especially in Turkey where he's based. He has remained a central promoter who facilitates international shows for Afrobeats artists in Turkey and Europe.

He has worked with different classes of artists including Wande Coal, Jaywillz, Duncan Mighty, Aero Y, Berri Tiga, Portable, and many more.

After a successful career that spans 25 years, Blackk released his single 'Balance It Up' in 2021 and it enjoyed decent success across streaming platforms.

He has released different mixtapes and produced hit songs featuring ‘A-list artists with several hits to his credit. For his next release, DJ Blackk is set to drop an EP he tags 'Afrobeats to the World' in December 2022.

DJ Blackk has been honored for his fine career and in 2020, the City People Awards crowned Dj Blackk Beat as its best 'The Best DJ In Diaspora'. He also received the Cool Wealth Award in 2021 as ‘Best Diaspora DJ’.

pulse miix

