Nick Cannon apologises for ‘pain or confusion’ over news of 8th baby

Cannon is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

The actor made this known during the latest episode of his TV show.

"I’m a responsible human being and I take full responsibility for everything. So I must say, I sincerely apologize to everyone involved," he said.

It would be recalled that the comedian revealed that he was expecting a baby with Tiesi earlier in the week.

Cannon hosted a gender reveal party with Tiesi over the weekend in California.

Tiesi only recently finalised her divorce from Johnny Manziel.

She used to work with Cannon on his popular MTV 'Wild N Out' show.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He has a 4-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and a 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell.

He also welcomed 6-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion “Zilly” Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.