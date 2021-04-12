American actor Nick Cannon and his girlfriend Abby De La Rosa are expecting twins.

The movie star's girlfriend announced the big news via her Instagram page over the weekend with several photos and a cute message for her unborn babies.

"Our dearest sons - my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," she wrote.

"I pray that God gives you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose."

"Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both."

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Cannon already has a set of twins with his former wife and music star Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon and kids

Cannon married American singer Mariah Carey in 2008.

The couple separated and filed for divorce in December 2014.