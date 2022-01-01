RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

New Year's Day: All your favourite celebrities celebrating their birthdays today

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Happy New Year from all of us at Pulse.

Reality TV star, Frodd and Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal [Instagram/CallMeFrodd] [Instagram/MoyoLawal]
Reality TV star, Frodd and Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal [Instagram/CallMeFrodd] [Instagram/MoyoLawal]

January 1st is one of the most celebrated and special days marked by literally everyone in the world.

Recommended articles

However, while many may be celebrating the entrance into a new year, it is a double celebration for some of your favourite celebrities.

Today we will be checking out some celebrities who are celebrating their birthdays on Jan. 1.

Mercy Aigbe

www.instagram.com

Venita Akpofure

www.instagram.com

Moyo Lawal

www.instagram.com

BBNaija's Frodd

www.instagram.com

BBNaija's Nengi

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Omashola proposes to girlfriend underwater

BBNaija's Omashola proposes to girlfriend underwater

New Year's Day: All your favourite celebrities celebrating their birthdays today

New Year's Day: All your favourite celebrities celebrating their birthdays today

'I have no issues with Davido, we're good now,' Burna Boy and Davido squash beef

'I have no issues with Davido, we're good now,' Burna Boy and Davido squash beef

Simpli Praise: Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Eben, others put in powerful performances

Simpli Praise: Tope Alabi, Ada Ehi, Eben, others put in powerful performances

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

Davido says he made N12.6B in 2021

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

US-based Nigerian concert promoter, Duke Concept announces partnership with concert giant, Live Nation

Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Remy Martin celebrates Play Network CEO Charles Okpaleke as he marks 14 years of continued excellence of social enterprise

Nigeria doesn't reciprocate love to Ghana, Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale

Nigeria doesn't reciprocate love to Ghana, Stonebwoy backs Shatta Wale

Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

Audiomack unveils Top 21 Afrobeats artists of 2021

Trending

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Fella Makafui and Medikal

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

Dancehall star Beenie Man allegedly arrested by Ghanaian National Security operatives

Stonebwoy and Beenie Man on stage

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Shatta Wale and Rema