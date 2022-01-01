January 1st is one of the most celebrated and special days marked by literally everyone in the world.
New Year's Day: All your favourite celebrities celebrating their birthdays today
Happy New Year from all of us at Pulse.
However, while many may be celebrating the entrance into a new year, it is a double celebration for some of your favourite celebrities.
Today we will be checking out some celebrities who are celebrating their birthdays on Jan. 1.
Mercy Aigbe
Venita Akpofure
Moyo Lawal
BBNaija's Frodd
BBNaija's Nengi
