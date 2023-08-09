Ne-yo doubles down after backlash for comments on children's gender identity

He took to his verified Instagram story to reiterate his position and clarify his statements, saying that he wanted everyone to hear, "from the horse's mouth and not the publicist's computer".

Ne-yo started by saying, "First and foremost, I did not apologize for having an opinion on this matter. I am a 43-year-old heterosexual man raising five boys and two girls, okay? That’s my reality. If my opinion offended somebody, yeah, sure, I apologize for you being offended because that wasn’t my intention. My intention is never to offend anybody."

The songwriter reminded his viewers that every human is entitled to their opinion. He also noted that even though he intends to educate himself more on the subject matter, he would not be convinced that allowing children to change their gender is morally okay.

In his words, "However, I’m entitled to feel how I feel. I am absolutely entitled to feel how I feel the same way you are entitled to feel how you feel. I didn't ask anybody to agree, with me, I was asked a question and I answered the damn question. I have no beef with the LGBTQIA+ community...however, I would never be okay with allowing a child to make a decision that detrimental to their life".

This came after the singer went viral for his controversial opinion during an interview with VLAD TV on Sunday, August 6, 2023. During this, he questioned why parents allow their kids to make "life-changing decisions" through gender transitions.

After the backlash received from the LGBT+ community and their allies, he released a statement the next day apologising. It read in part, "After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity. I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive".