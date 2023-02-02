Naira Marley acquires 10th luxurious house in the heart of Lekki

According to Naira Marley, the house is his tenth, and he also disclosed that it has many lands and properties in different locations.

He wrote, "Alhamdulilah for everything. Thank you, Allah. This is like my 10th house by the way, land yapa and still counting. #Intheheartoflekki."

He added, "90% of all billionaires become so through owning real estate' get involved o 'don't wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait."