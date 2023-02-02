The "No Belt Gang" convener took to Instagram to show off his new luxurious house to the general public.
Naira Marley acquires 10th luxurious house in the heart of Lekki
Nigerian street-hop artist Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has shown off his new mansion in Lekki.
According to Naira Marley, the house is his tenth, and he also disclosed that it has many lands and properties in different locations.
He wrote, "Alhamdulilah for everything. Thank you, Allah. This is like my 10th house by the way, land yapa and still counting. #Intheheartoflekki."
He added, "90% of all billionaires become so through owning real estate' get involved o 'don't wait to buy real estate, buy real estate and wait."
Judging by his caption, the Marlian Entertainment boss will not be stopping here as he hopes to also become a billionaire through real estate.
