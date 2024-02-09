ADVERTISEMENT
My life twinnie - actress Omotola Jalade celebrates daughter's 24th birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Jalade gave birth to Meriah on her own birthday, back in the year 2000. Therefore they share a birthday.

Omotola Jalade felicitates with her daughter [Bellanaija]
Taking to her Instagram account, Jalade-Ekeinde posted a video of her daughter and expressed her affection, inviting her followers to join in the celebration.

In the heartfelt post, Omotola addressed her followers, affectionately calling them the "O sexy Nation" and encouraged them to extend birthday wishes to Meraiah. The actress highlighted the special bond she shares with her daughter, referring to Meraiah as her "Life Twinnie."

"People of O sexy Nation … if your hands are not too busy. Please Help me Wish this Amazing daughter @miiimiii_e a Happy birthday too. She’s my birthday mate and Life Twinnie… and as you know? My official Birthday public celebration ends on Sunday when you guys go into football again. I LOVE YOU MIMI…. more than words can express. May God continue to Bless and Protect you," Jalade wrote in the celebratory post.

Jalade's followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, goodwill, and prayers for the 24-year-old.

One follower said, "Omosexy's bloodline. Too much beauty in that DNA ❤️ Happy birthday Mimi. May you fulfill your purpose to the fullest " and another said, "Happy birthday beautiful Mimi, God bless you, amen."

The actress also turned 46 years old on February 7 and marked her special day with a thought-provoking post, saying, "The race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, nor bread to the wise, nor riches to men of understanding, nor favour to men of skill. But time and chance happen to them all. Thank you, Lord for +1."

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

My life twinnie - actress Omotola Jalade celebrates daughter's 24th birthday

