My life twinnie - actress Omotola Jalade celebrates daughter's 24th birthday

Taking to her Instagram account, Jalade-Ekeinde posted a video of her daughter and expressed her affection, inviting her followers to join in the celebration.

In the heartfelt post, Omotola addressed her followers, affectionately calling them the "O sexy Nation" and encouraged them to extend birthday wishes to Meraiah. The actress highlighted the special bond she shares with her daughter, referring to Meraiah as her "Life Twinnie."

"People of O sexy Nation … if your hands are not too busy. Please Help me Wish this Amazing daughter @miiimiii_e a Happy birthday too. She’s my birthday mate and Life Twinnie… and as you know? My official Birthday public celebration ends on Sunday when you guys go into football again. I LOVE YOU MIMI…. more than words can express. May God continue to Bless and Protect you," Jalade wrote in the celebratory post.

Jalade's followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, goodwill, and prayers for the 24-year-old.

One follower said, "Omosexy's bloodline. Too much beauty in that DNA ❤️ Happy birthday Mimi. May you fulfill your purpose to the fullest " and another said, "Happy birthday beautiful Mimi, God bless you, amen."