Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade celebrates 46th birthday

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She has made multiple posts to her Instagram in celebration of her big day.

Omotola Jalade
Omotola Jalade [Instagram/realomosexy]

The actress took to her Instagram page to share her enthusiasm, posting a captivating picture from her recent birthday photoshoot along with a reflective caption.

In the post, Omotola shared a thought-provoking quote. She said: "The race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, nor bread to the wise, nor riches to men of understanding, nor favour to men of skill. But time and chance happen to them all. Thank you, Lord for +1."

Her post was received with felicitations and good-will comments from her fans, followers, and celebrities alike who wished her well.

Actor Chidi Mokeme said: "Oh My Goodness!!! Who let this goddess out of the fortress? O'Sexy! Happy Birthday My Love. Keep blazing the trails. Have Fun and Enjoy Ur Moments Queen."

Osas Ighodaro commented: "Happiest Birthday Queen!!! Love you to the moon and back! God bless you now and always!! Have a beautiful day celebrating xoxo."

Omotola had been in high spirits for days before her birthday, counting down to the special day on her page. On February 4, 2024, she posted a comical video expressing her excitement.

Her caption read: "The way I’m looking at Everyone Acting like they Don’t know my Birthday is on the Moses Crossing,7th of FEBRUARY!!! It’s Aquarius Season! Who’s got Gifts for meh !"

On February 5, 2024, Omotola teased her followers with a video of her birthday dress, showing off the intricacies of the bedazzled silver gown.

