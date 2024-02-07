Celebrating Omotola Jalade Ekeinde: a look at her top 5 movies

With a career spanning over two decades, Omotola, also affectionately known as "Omosexy," has not only captured the hearts of millions around the world but has also played pivotal roles in shaping the Nigerian film industry. In honour of her birthday, Pulse Nigeria takes a moment to highlight the top 5 movies in her illustrious career.

1. Mortal Inheritance (1996)

Considered one of the films that set the stage for Omotola's stardom, Mortal Inheritance showcases her as a young woman battling sickle cell disease who fights against all odds to find love and happiness. Her performance in this movie was groundbreaking, earning her critical acclaim and solidifying her place in Nollywood as a force to be reckoned with.

2. The Prostitute (1998)

In The Prostitute, Omotola took on a challenging role that diverged from traditional expectations of Nigerian women on screen. Playing a woman who chooses to work as a prostitute after being faced with life's harsh realities, Omotola delivered a powerful performance that explored themes of survival, love, and redemption.

3. Ije: The Journey (2010)

Ije: The Journey is a significant film in Omotola's career, marking her transition into more complex roles in Nollywood's evolving cinema landscape. Starring alongside Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola played a Nigerian woman who travels to the United States to help her sister fight legal battles and prove her innocence. The movie was a massive hit, both locally and internationally, showcasing the depth of Nigerian storytelling.

4. Last Flight to Abuja (2012)

Based on a true-life event, Last Flight to Abuja is a thrilling masterpiece that sees Omotola playing the role of a passenger on a Nigerian flight faced with a near-death experience. Her performance was both gripping and emotionally stirring, highlighting her ability to connect with her audience on a profound level.

5. Alter Ego (2017)

In Alter Ego, Omotola returned to the big screen with a bang after a brief hiatus, playing a successful lawyer by day and a vigilante by night. This role showcased her versatility as an actress, taking on a character with a complex dual life. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning Omotola numerous accolades for her performance.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde's career is a testament to her talent, resilience, and dedication to her craft. As we celebrate her birthday today, we recognize her contributions to the film industry, both nationally and internationally. Happy Birthday, Omotola, and here's to many more years of captivating performances!

