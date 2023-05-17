The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
'Murphy Afolabi hinted at his passing 30 minutes before'- Adekola Tijani

Babatunde Lawal

The actor was buried in Lagos where he lived with his family before his death.

Murphy Afolabi's death has elicited a lot of reactions from industry folks
During Murphy's memorial service held in Ikorodu yesterday, Adekola Tijani spoke to Goldmynetv and reminisced about Murphy's humble lifestyle and the affection he garnered from many.

Adekola Tijani recounted that he had a conversation with Murphy just thirty minutes before his unexpected passing. Some of the words exchanged during their discussion indicated that Murphy may have had a sense of foreboding about his own demise.

Tijani mentioned that Murphy had sent his weekly thrift contribution earlier than usual, and when asked about it, Murphy replied that one never knows when they will leave this world.

Furthermore, during their conversation, Murphy had requested that Adekola collect some of the clothes he had worn for his birthday photoshoot, promising to arrange it later. Little did Adekola know that his late friend was conveying a message.

Speaking in Yoruba, he said, "When he was alive, he always wanted us to do things together. We can’t question God, but I’m really touched. He was still young, and we started together. I shot his first movie, and he was the first person to discover my acting skills. We have done a lot together; we have fought and settled. I know everything about him. "We still spoke yesterday; we spoke around 9:30, and he fell around 10 a.m."

"I was called immediately, and we drove him to the hospital, but he died before we got there. "He called me after his birthday and asked me to come and take some of the clothes he used for his birthday shoot. I told him not to worry, but I didn’t know he was passing a message to me.

"Yesterday, he sent money for a contribution we always have on Sundays. He sent it early, and I questioned his choice to send it early. His response was that we don’t know what will happen the next day or in the next minute. I didn’t know he was bidding me farewell."

The actor passed away on Sunday, May 14, after a fall in his bathroom in Lagos. His funeral took place on Monday evening, May 16.

May his soul rest in peace.

