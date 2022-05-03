RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I’m not married ooo' - Comedian Mr Macaroni confesses

Macaroni and fellow skit maker Mummy Wa left many fans confused after they shared 'wedding' photos on social media.

Popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa [Instagram/MrMacaroni]

Macaroni recently shared his 'wedding' photos with fellow skit maker Kemz Mama popularly known as Mummy Wa.

The popular skit maker made this known via his Twitter page on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, while thanking fans for celebrating him on his birthday.

"Thank you all for your kind messages. 29 feels good! Confession: I’m not married ooo," he tweeted.

On Saturday, April 23, the comedians shared what many described as their wedding photos on social media.

The photos were nothing different from the typical photos taken by couples during their weddings.

The captions were not only self-explanatory but too real to be true.

"Engagement Today, Wedding Tomorrow 😁," Macaroni captioned the photo.

While Mummy Wa gave fans more reasons to believe it was true after she shared a video from the photoshoot.

Even celebrities close to the skit makers were all surprised when the photos surfaced on social media.

Popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa [Instagram/MrMacaroni] Pulse Nigeria

"Eez deez playinggg?!?!?" Falz wrote in Macaroni's comment section.

"😂😂😂 MAAAAKAAAAROOOOONEEEEYYY 👏👏👏 let’s not ruin the moment but CALL ME 😡" CrazeClown wrote.

It was later revealed to Pulse by a source close to one of the skit makers that they were not getting married.

