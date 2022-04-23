Are Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa really getting married? What we know

They didn't just announce the engagement but shared jaw-dropping photos.

The photos were nothing different from the typical photos taken by couples during their weddings.

The captions were not only self-explanatory but too real to be true.

"Engagement Today, Wedding Tomorrow 😁," Macaroni captioned the photo.

While Mummy Wa gave fans more reasons to believe it was true after she shared a video from the photoshoot.

"DaddyWa finally paid mummy wa's bride price @mrmacaroni1 + @kemz_mama," she captioned the video.

Now let's backtrack a bit - for those who don't know, these guys are a popular couple in their comedy skits.

Over the last three years, they have entertained Nigerians with rib-cracking skits as a couple.

So when the skit makers shared photos from their 'introduction' it only raised eyebrows.

Even celebrities close to the skit makers were all surprised when the photos surfaced on social media.

"Eez deez playinggg?!?!?" Falz wrote in Macaroni's comment section.

"😂😂😂 MAAAAKAAAAROOOOONEEEEYYY 👏👏👏 let’s not ruin the moment but CALL ME 😡" CrazeClown wrote.

However, sources close to Mummy Wa told Pulse that they are not getting married.

Rather it is in preparation for an upcoming project by the two skit makers. According to the source, more photos will be released in the coming days.

If this is true, then many fans including those who might be crushing on the popular skit makers may have a good night's rest.

