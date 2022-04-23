RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Are Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa really getting married? What we know

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The popular skit makers sent social media into a frenzy after they released their 'engagement photos.'

Popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa [Instagram/MrMacaroni]
Popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa [Instagram/MrMacaroni]

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa took to their social media pages where they announced their introduction.

Recommended articles

They didn't just announce the engagement but shared jaw-dropping photos.

The photos were nothing different from the typical photos taken by couples during their weddings.

The captions were not only self-explanatory but too real to be true.

"Engagement Today, Wedding Tomorrow 😁," Macaroni captioned the photo.

While Mummy Wa gave fans more reasons to believe it was true after she shared a video from the photoshoot.

"DaddyWa finally paid mummy wa's bride price @mrmacaroni1 + @kemz_mama," she captioned the video.

Now let's backtrack a bit - for those who don't know, these guys are a popular couple in their comedy skits.

Over the last three years, they have entertained Nigerians with rib-cracking skits as a couple.

So when the skit makers shared photos from their 'introduction' it only raised eyebrows.

Even celebrities close to the skit makers were all surprised when the photos surfaced on social media.

"Eez deez playinggg?!?!?" Falz wrote in Macaroni's comment section.

"😂😂😂 MAAAAKAAAAROOOOONEEEEYYY 👏👏👏 let’s not ruin the moment but CALL ME 😡" CrazeClown wrote.

However, sources close to Mummy Wa told Pulse that they are not getting married.

Rather it is in preparation for an upcoming project by the two skit makers. According to the source, more photos will be released in the coming days.

If this is true, then many fans including those who might be crushing on the popular skit makers may have a good night's rest.

Popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa [Instagram/MrMacaroni]
Popular Nigerian skit makers Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa [Instagram/MrMacaroni] Pulse Nigeria

However, we've seen many celebrities throw surprise weddings. This may just be another surprise celebrity wedding.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Music Exec, Abu Abel denies issuing threats against suspected cultists

Music Exec, Abu Abel denies issuing threats against suspected cultists

Are Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa really getting married? What we know

Are Mr Macaroni and Mummy Wa really getting married? What we know

How video-sharing platforms are supporting the 'Afrobeats to the world' movement [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

How video-sharing platforms are supporting the 'Afrobeats to the world' movement [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Linda Ikeji says she never wrote that Carolyn Danjuma's daughter wasn't for her husband

Linda Ikeji says she never wrote that Carolyn Danjuma's daughter wasn't for her husband

Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Maxee, Whoisakin, Sokay, Laime, 3lnick Aondona and more

Future Sounds Vol.4 featuring Maxee, Whoisakin, Sokay, Laime, 3lnick Aondona and more

Watch the official trailer for ‘Nkem’ short film

Watch the official trailer for ‘Nkem’ short film

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

'Linda Ikeji was part of the reasons my marriage failed' - Carolyna Hutchings

'Linda Ikeji was part of the reasons my marriage failed' - Carolyna Hutchings

Accelerate TV premieres 2nd season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Accelerate TV premieres 2nd season of 'Visa on Arrival'

Trending

Wizkid replies Banky W over wedding absence remarks

Banky W and Wizkid

Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, others attend Rita Dominic's wedding

A cross section of Nigerian celebrities present at Rita Dominic's wedding in Owerri [SamuelSmith]

BBNaija's Ike shades his ex, says he almost married a h*e

Former reality TV star Ike Onyema [Instagram/IkeOnyema]

Check out photos from Rita Dominic's traditional wedding

Nollywood movie star Rita Dominic [Instagram/AzzeNaija]