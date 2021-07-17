Mr Macaroni donates N500K to family of lady killed during Yoruba Nation rally

Adebayo, who visited the family of the deceased disclosed this on Saturday, July 17, 2021, via his Twitter page.

Jumoke was killed two weeks ago when Yoruba Nation agitators gathered at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota to demand an independent nation in the south-west region of Nigeria.

The 25-yr-old lady was said to be displaying drinks at a shop around the protest venue when she was hit by a stray bullet and she died on the spot.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Mr Macaroni said, “I visited the family of the late Jumoke Oyeleke; the 25yrs old that was killed during the Yoruba Nation Rally. They need all the support they can get right now. I have donated N500,000 today and I plead with all those who can to kindly support the family.”

The comedian then shared a fundraising link for the family, calling on all members of the public to donate.

He added that “As of the time of my visit, neither the government nor police force had taken responsibility. The family despite their state of mourning have been told to bear all responsibilities. This is heartbreaking.