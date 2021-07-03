RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

‘No shot was fired’, Police deny killing 14-yr-old girl during Yoruba Nation protest

The police say the claim that Jumoke was killed by their bullets is a calculated attempt to create confusion and fear in the minds of the good people of Lagos.

Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu (Punch)
The Lagos State Police Command has denied killing a 14-year-old girl who was hit by stray bullets during the Yoruba Nation rally at Ojota, Lagos on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

The police said this in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, titled ‘Re: Alleged killing of 14-year-old girl at Oodua rally in Lagos’.

According to the command, the claim that the girl, whose name was given as Jumoke, was killed by police bullet is a calculated attempt to create confusion and fear in the minds of the good people of Lagos state.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a news making rounds that a 14 year-old girl was hit and killed by police bullet today 3rd July, 2021 at the venue of the Oodua Republic Mega Rally in Ojota, Lagos.

“The Command hereby wishes to debunk the rumour and state categorically that it’s a calculated attempt to create confusion and fear in the minds of the good people of Lagos State and the country at large.

“The Command did not fire a single live bullet at Ojota rally today. The said corpse was found wrapped and abandoned at a distance, far from Ojota venue of the rally, behind MRS Filling Station, inward Maryland, on the other side of the venue, with dried blood stains suggesting that the corpse is not fresh.

“After a close look at the corpse, a wound suspectedly sustained from a sharp object was seen on it.

“The news is false and mischievous. The Command, therefore, urges the general public to disregard the news and go about their lawful normal daily activities while investigation to unravel the incident will commence immediately.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, therefore commiserates with the family of the found deceased and assures that thorough investigation will be carried out."

Pulse had earlier reported that the security operatives fired shots and teargas to disperse the protesters at Ojota.

The security operatives also unleashed water cannon on the protesters who, according to TheCable were over 50 in number.

'No shot was fired', Police deny killing 14-yr-old girl during Yoruba Nation protest

