RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The movie star was released from the army's custody 24 hours after his arrest.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu. [Instagram/ChiwetaluAgu]
Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu. [Instagram/ChiwetaluAgu]

There are reports that Nigerian movie veteran, Chiwetalu Agu has been rearrested by men of the Department of State Service (DSS).

Recommended articles

According to one of his colleagues in a post shared via his Facebook page on Friday, October 8, 2021, the actor is now in the custody of the DSS.

"Chiwetalu Agu is still not free. He is with DSS now. Colleagues say they are looking for a top lawyer to bail him," he wrote.

FB Post

It would be recalled that the movie star was released by the Nigeria Army on Friday afternoon.

The movie veteran was arrested on Thursday, October 7, in Onitsha by men of the Nigerian Army.

The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.

The army later released a statement where it revealed that the actor was arrested for inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

AGN's president reacts to Chiwetalu Agu's arrest, says he shouldn't have worn the Biafran outfit

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Nigeria Army explains reason for Chiwetalu Agu's arrest

Trending

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage [Instagram/TiwaSavage]

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and her mother selling pure water in Germany