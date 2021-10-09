Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS

According to one of his colleagues in a post shared via his Facebook page on Friday, October 8, 2021, the actor is now in the custody of the DSS.

"Chiwetalu Agu is still not free. He is with DSS now. Colleagues say they are looking for a top lawyer to bail him," he wrote.

It would be recalled that the movie star was released by the Nigeria Army on Friday afternoon.

The movie veteran was arrested on Thursday, October 7, in Onitsha by men of the Nigerian Army.

The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.