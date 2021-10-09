There are reports that Nigerian movie veteran, Chiwetalu Agu has been rearrested by men of the Department of State Service (DSS).
Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu reportedly rearrested by DSS
The movie star was released from the army's custody 24 hours after his arrest.
According to one of his colleagues in a post shared via his Facebook page on Friday, October 8, 2021, the actor is now in the custody of the DSS.
"Chiwetalu Agu is still not free. He is with DSS now. Colleagues say they are looking for a top lawyer to bail him," he wrote.
It would be recalled that the movie star was released by the Nigeria Army on Friday afternoon.
The movie veteran was arrested on Thursday, October 7, in Onitsha by men of the Nigerian Army.
The actor was spotted wearing an outfit with the Biafran flag inscribed on it.
The army later released a statement where it revealed that the actor was arrested for inciting members of the public and soliciting for support for the Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
