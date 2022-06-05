Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey break up after over 1 year of dating

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other. Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," the source revealed.

"He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time. They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

It would be recalled that the former couple confirmed that they were dating in 2021.

The actor and model took to their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday, January 10, 2021, where they shared loved-up photos of themselves posing together.

They, however, didn't caption the photos with and quotes leaving their fans and celebrity friends curious.

The former couple first sparked relationship rumours in November 2020, after they were pictured arriving at an Atlanta airport together just before Thanksgiving.

Then, in late December, they were spotted in Salt Lake City traveling again, presumably to celebrate New Year's Eve together.

Lori who is the daughter of Hollywood icon and TV host, Steve Harvey has been in some interesting relationships prior to dating Jordan.

Many cannot in a hurry forget her romance with rapper, Future.

The model was at one point engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay.

After they called off that engagement, she moved on to Justin Combs (Diddy's son), in 2018.