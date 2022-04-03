Nigerian rapper Jude MI Abaga is set to walk down the aisle with his heartthrob Eniola Mafe
MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe
The couple will be walking down the aisle later in the year.
The rap icon made this known via his Instagram page on Sunday, April 3, 2022, where he shared a video of his soon-to-be bride and their journey so far as lovebirds.
"I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you. @eniolamafe and I met in Dec 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one,'' he captioned the video.
"I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year.. and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey together. ♥️."
The rapper recounted how he was introduced to Eniola by Audu Maikori of Choccity back in 2020.
Abaga revealed that they will be getting married later in the year.
He, however, did not state specifically the date.
Eniola is the founder of New Nigeria, an organisation that was formed in the wake of the #Endsars protests across the country.
Abaga used to be in a relationship with Erica Okundaye, a former beauty pageant runner-up.
