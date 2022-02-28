RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry welcomes baby with new wife

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Gentry and Oluwabusola got married in September 2021.

Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry and his new wife Oluwabusayo [Instagram/NikkyWorld]
Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry and his new wife Oluwabusayo [Instagram/NikkyWorld]

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband Lanre Gentry and his new wife have welcomed their first child together.

Recommended articles

The businessman took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 28, 2022, where he shared a photo of his wife, Oluwabusola and their baby.

"Thank you Lord for the gift of marriage. I’m very happy it is a baby girl thank God," he captioned the photo.

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry welcomes baby with new wife
Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry welcomes baby with new wife Pulse Nigeria

Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their daughter.

Gentry and Oluwabusola tied the knot back in Sept 2021.

"In every journey of a man's life, having a good wife by his side is a great blessing from God. Thank you for standing with me again, for standing, supporting, tolerating, loving and above all being my prayer warrior and partner," Gentry wrote the day he announced their marriage.

At the time Gentry and Oluwabusola got married, he had a pending divorce paper to sign with Aigbe.

"No. Please, everyone should appeal to him to sign the divorce papers. He has even refused to accept them. We are still married and not yet divorced. The divorce is not yet finalised. Maybe I should use this medium to appeal, you guys should help me beg him to let me go," Aigbe said in June 2021.

Aigbe, however, got married to media mogul Adeoti Kazim in 2022.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nollywood veteran actor Lari Williams is dead

Nollywood veteran actor Lari Williams is dead

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry welcomes baby with new wife

Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry welcomes baby with new wife

Barzini releases new song, 'Freedom'

Barzini releases new song, 'Freedom'

Raving gospel songstress, Bimbo Ponmile releases powerful new song, 'You Do Me Well'

Raving gospel songstress, Bimbo Ponmile releases powerful new song, 'You Do Me Well'

An Afrobeats Hall of Fame is a fantastic cultural idea, but it can be done better [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

An Afrobeats Hall of Fame is a fantastic cultural idea, but it can be done better [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Asa evolves timeously on, 'V' and produces her most important album [Pulse Review]

Asa evolves timeously on, 'V' and produces her most important album [Pulse Review]

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Stop using saliva as lubricant - Juliet Ibrahim begs men

Burna Boy activates album mode

Burna Boy activates album mode

T.I Blaze releases new EP, 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos'

T.I Blaze releases new EP, 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos'

Trending

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

Video: Black Sherif goes global as ‘Second Sermon’ remix features at NBA All-Star game

I'm still a virgin, want to have kids; Ghanaian transgender, Ohemartin speaks [Watch]

Ohemartin

Singers Zinoleesky and Mohbad reportedly arrested by the NDLEA

Marlian records signees Zinoleesky and Mohbad [Instagram/Zinoleesky] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Rapper Mohbad alleges Naira Marley is after his life

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]