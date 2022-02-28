Mercy Aigbe's ex-husband Lanre Gentry welcomes baby with new wife

The businessman took to his Instagram page on Sunday, February 28, 2022, where he shared a photo of his wife, Oluwabusola and their baby.

"Thank you Lord for the gift of marriage. I’m very happy it is a baby girl thank God," he captioned the photo.

Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their daughter.

Gentry and Oluwabusola tied the knot back in Sept 2021.

"In every journey of a man's life, having a good wife by his side is a great blessing from God. Thank you for standing with me again, for standing, supporting, tolerating, loving and above all being my prayer warrior and partner," Gentry wrote the day he announced their marriage.

At the time Gentry and Oluwabusola got married, he had a pending divorce paper to sign with Aigbe.

"No. Please, everyone should appeal to him to sign the divorce papers. He has even refused to accept them. We are still married and not yet divorced. The divorce is not yet finalised. Maybe I should use this medium to appeal, you guys should help me beg him to let me go," Aigbe said in June 2021.