The Lagos socialite tied the knot traditionally with his new heartthrob, Oluwabusola over the weekend at a very colourful event.

The ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives of the businessman and his new wife.

Pulse Nigeria

He later took to his Instagram page where she showered praises on her.

"In every journey of a man's life, having a good wife by his side is a great blessing from God. Thank you for standing with me again, for standing, supporting, tolerating, loving and above all being my prayer warrior and partner," he wrote.

"My small but mighty in power wife. My close, calm and collected wife. My great planner and organiser. My ever jovial and light to my path wife. You make loving, marriage and life worthwhile for me to live in."

It is not clear if Gentry has officially ended his previous marriage with Aigbe.

In June, the movie star appealed to her estranged husband to sign their divorce papers.

Pulse Nigeria

"No. Please, everyone should appeal to him to sign the divorce papers. He has even refused to accept them. We are still married and not yet divorced. The divorce is not yet finalised. Maybe I should use this medium to appeal, you guys should help me beg him to let me go," she told Punch.

The movie star and her estranged husband have at loggerheads since their split in 2017.