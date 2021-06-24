'Lanre please sign the divorce papers' - Mercy Aigbe appeals to estranged husband

The movie star made this known during a chat with Punch. According to Aigbe, her estranged husband has refused to sign their divorce papers since it was filed.

"No. Please, everyone should appeal to him to sign the divorce papers. He has even refused to accept them. We are still married and not yet divorced. The divorce is not yet finalised. Maybe I should use this medium to appeal, you guys should help me beg him to let me go," she said.

"He has refused to sign the divorce papers. The bailiff from the court went to his place several times. We had to appeal to the court so that we can be allowed to paste the court document on his gate; I do not know the procedure they call it. The case is still in court."

"Before the court went on strike, this man refused to appear in court. So, all that he was telling you are lies. All these things that I am telling you are what can be investigated. We are still legally married.

"This man refused to sign the divorce papers and he has refused to appear in court. I don’t know the legal term for this but my lawyer had to appeal to the court for them to permit us to paste the papers on his gate. That is what they did to him."

The movie star and her estranged husband have at loggerheads since their split in 2017.