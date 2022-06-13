Mercy Aigbe reportedly exchange blows with businesswoman at party

Friends and partners of a popular businesswoman, Remmy Gold, had gathered at the launch of her new plaza located in Lekki.

The event was attended by several movie stars and socialites including Iyabo Ojo, Aigbe, Eniola Ajao and Bimbo Thomas.

Drama started after Aigbe and Larrit got into a heated argument.

It didn't take long before Larrit threw a bottle at the actress and the two went all physical with each other.

It took the intervention of the other guests from preventing the women to cause bodily harm on each other.

Aigbe was later seen leaving the party, looking rough-handed with the assistance of other guests.

It is not clear why the women got into a fight.

However, a popular blogger has alleged that the two women got into a fight over a romantic relationship with a man.

Aigbe is currently married to media mogul, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress is yet to release any statement following the ugly incident.