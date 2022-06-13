RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mercy Aigbe reportedly exchange blows with businesswoman at party

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and businesswoma Larrit [Instagram/MercyAigbe] [Instagram/LarritShowVillage]
The ugly incident happened on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Lekki axis of Lagos.

Friends and partners of a popular businesswoman, Remmy Gold, had gathered at the launch of her new plaza located in Lekki.

The event was attended by several movie stars and socialites including Iyabo Ojo, Aigbe, Eniola Ajao and Bimbo Thomas.

Drama started after Aigbe and Larrit got into a heated argument.

It didn't take long before Larrit threw a bottle at the actress and the two went all physical with each other.

It took the intervention of the other guests from preventing the women to cause bodily harm on each other.

Aigbe was later seen leaving the party, looking rough-handed with the assistance of other guests.

It is not clear why the women got into a fight.

However, a popular blogger has alleged that the two women got into a fight over a romantic relationship with a man.

Aigbe is currently married to media mogul, Kazim Adeoti.

The actress is yet to release any statement following the ugly incident.

Larrit is a Lagos based businesswoman and socialite. She owns a boutique in one of the business districts in Lekki.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

