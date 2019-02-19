Drama they say will never end on social media as Lizzy Anjorin has come for a follower on social media who accused her of not supporting ailing Baba Suwe.

The Yoruba Nollywood star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, where she bashed the follower over his comments. She went to remind the follower of the times she went through some trials and battled them alone without the support from anyone in Nollywood.

"You came to my page to be insulting and cursing me because of INDUSTRY issue?? My mother deserve my kindness...The hate in the INDUSTRY and from the journalist sent her to early grave ...They did not allow her to eat the fruit of her labour ...This is how I carry load on my head as Nigeria celebrity when I travelled for business in abroad because you will die if you envy my way of advertisements, if you dont mind your business on my ish My mother battled stroke for good 4 years, I was in the court with a thief that stole my car all alone at this same time ...what did my colleagues did to help me ?? Though they help to spread bad rumours.if you come to my page to drop any hate speech, I pray this same thing will happen to u and you will never come out of it insha Allah...Amin," she wrote.

She went on to remind the inquisitive follower of the time her mother passed away and how she was abandoned by almost all her colleagues in the industry.

"How many of them featured me in their movie/s or adopted me ?? Despite my generosity... When my beloved mother died none of the artiste came ...Except lepa shandy and Madam asewo toremecca ..the headline written by journalist..."COLLEAGUES SHUN LIZ ANJORIN MOTHER'S BURIAL" still linger in my brain... Remember I can laugh with you but I will never betray my mother to mingle with some of you.

"How many of my event do they attend to support me as a family? Not just family ooo...Ask them all how humble and generous is liz anjorin ?? Do you all remember 2017? Owo naira bet premiere is a good example when saidi balogun and others gang against me ... .if you come to my page to tell me who to assist, ogun will kill you and you die just like my mother Are you or your family dead when journalist always write ....colleagues shuns lizzy anjorin's event over and over and over ??...life is vanity, learn how to show love to people, life is like a dice. I had done my little to baba suwe since yesterday when a lady notify me though," she concluded.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the gist of Baba Suwe's ailment broke the Internet.

Baba Suwe is seriously sick

Baba Suwe is not enjoying the best of health and according to insiders account, he needs help. Sources close to the 51-year-old actor revealed that he has been battling chronic diabetes. The state of his health had allegedly deteriorated after he confirmed to have been battling the ailment in 2018.

“I am diabetic. As a result of that, my blood sugar level usually fluctuates but things are normal now. There was a time when I could not even talk. Very soon though, everybody will see me in another dimension in a movie,” he told Punch in an interview in 2018.

Sources also alleged that Baba Suwe’s finances had nosedived after his ordeal in the hands of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, on suspicion of drug trafficking.