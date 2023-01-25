Lillian Afegbai says she almost got expelled over sex scene with Jim Iyke

Nigerian actress Lillian Afegbai has disclosed that she almost got expelled from the university after shooting a scene involving sex in a movie with Jim Iyke.
She said she was almost expelled from Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin, Edo state.
Afegbai shared this information on the latest Tea with Tay episode, where she said she was made to face a disciplinary committee at Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Benin.
She said the acting gig was her first movie role at a time when she was combining schooling and a career in film. "I started acting fully in BIU. In the first movie that I did, they almost expelled me from school because I had a sex scene with Jim Iyke. So when the movie came out, then I was young,” Afegbai said.
The actress added, “It was just a lot, and people in the school, you know how jealousy now, people started telling our Reverend Seb’s wife and so they brought the movie to school, they said I acted an illicit scene, they fixed a panel."
She said she had to explain to them that all they saw was make-believe, and she wouldn't do anything to jeopardise her Christian faith.
“I thought I was going to get expelled. I was scared. It was a Christian school and when people start talking about things in school and making it a thing, you actually face a panel. When I went to the panel, I started making them understand that I am Christian. I would never do anything to jeopardize my Christian faith but then this is acting ma, it’s make-believe.”
