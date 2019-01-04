John Legend is among the very few celebrities who appeared on the now famous #SurvivingRKelly documentary.

The documentary features R.Kelly's former girlfriends, wife, and women who all alleged that at one time or the other, they were abused and molested by the music star. In the 6 part documentary, John Legend slammed the music icon for the trauma he put the women through.

He, however, took to his Twitter page where he thanked everyone who said he was courageous to have openly blasted R.Kelly.

"To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision," he tweeted.

He went on to thank the organiser of the #SurvivingRKelly for creating a platform for the women who were abused to speak out.

"We should all thank my friend @dreamhampton for her very necessary work to create #SurvivingRKelly. These survivors deserved to be lifted up and heard. I hope it gets them closer to some kind of justice," he added.

The #SurvivingRKelly documentary which is bided to air on TV has a lot of people coming out to reveal the not so cool side of R.Kelly. One shocking part of the documentary was that of the singer's former back up singer, Jovante Cunningham, who claimed that he raped late singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 years old.

In a soon to be released documentary 'Surviving R.Kelly' the singer said he saw the RnB legend molest the young Aaliyah. As reported by People, Jovante gave a detailed account of the time she witnessed the statutory rape committed by R.Kelly.

In a soon to be released documentary 'Surviving R.Kelly' the singer said he saw the RnB legend molest the young Aaliyah. As reported by People, Jovante gave a detailed account of the time she witnessed the statutory rape committed by R.Kelly.

"On a tour bus, there really aren’t many confined spaces. When you get on the bus there are bunks and so these bunks have little curtains you can pull at night if you don’t want anybody to see you sleeping.

"So it just so happened we were all laying in our bunks and the curtains are open, everybody’s communicating, laughing, when the [room] door flew open on the bus. Robert was having sex with Aaliyah," she said.

R.Kelly has been in the news over the last few years battling different court cases over child molestation and rape. One of the most recent accusations leveled against him was from his own brother who said he raped their 14-year-old cousin.