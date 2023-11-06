ADVERTISEMENT
Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker welcome first child

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Though this is her first child with Barker, she now has four children in total.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are parents again. [Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue]
People Magazine reports that the couple welcomed their baby boy sometime around Halloween, just as Barker revealed during a recent interview.

Speaking during that episode of the One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast, the Blink-182 drummer revealed that their son would be born on Halloween and would be named Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Back in June 2023, Kourtney announced that they were expecting during a Blink-182 performance where her husband was drumming. She was seen excitedly jumping up and down with a large sign in her hand which read, "Travis I'm pregnant" after which Barker went off the stage to meet his wife in the crowd and embrace her.

The announcement came after the couple had thrown in the towel on their IVF journey when they were still trying for a baby. Barker and Kourtney had been open on their trials and error during their childbearing journey and because Kourtney was 44 years old it had been a tedious process.

Kourtney said during an episode of The Kardashians, “We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”

Barker proposed to the entrepreneur in 2019 after years of friendship, then they got married shortly after in an extravagant wedding in Italy in 2022. Rocky is their first child together though they are already parents to six children between them.

Kourtney shares Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has three children with ex Shanna Moakler, namely Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

The news of their safe childbirth has been received with much joy by their fans and wellwishers, given that Kourtney was rushed to the hospital for emergency fetal surgery in September 2023.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

