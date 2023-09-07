Kourtney Kardashian confirms pregnancy complication rumours

The socialite revealed this via her Instagram on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, noting that she underwent a fetal surgery. In her post, she expressed her profound gratitude to her doctors and medical team for saving her unborn son's life.

She posted a black and white picture of herself in a hospital bed clutching her husband's hand. In her caption, she thanked her husband Travis Barker for rushing to her side, as well as her mother, Kris Jenner, for standing by her during the surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kourtney wrote, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

The mother-of-three detailed her new understanding of the maternal struggles that other women face. Given that she went through her previous pregnancies without such complications, she noted that the fear of potentially losing her child was new to her. She also disclosed that her unborn child is safe in-utero and that she is doing well.

She said, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing."

Photos from Kourtney Kardashian & Travis wedding in Italy (Photographer - Ellen von Unwerth) Pulse Live Kenya

When Travis' band Blink-182 announced his hasty departure from the European tour due to "an urgent family matter" it was speculated that there might have been an issue with his wife's pregnancy, but it has now been confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT